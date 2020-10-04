Sunday WV DHHR map update: All Northern Panhandle counties remain “green”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) map shows all counties in the Northern Panhandle as coded green for COVID-19 measurements. There is no change in the Northern Panhandle since yesterday.
Upshur County moved to level red, and is now the only red county in the state.
Yesterday evening, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) released its School Alert System Saturday Education Map which showed all counties in the Northern Panhandle as coded green.
The DHHR map is updated daily while the WV Department of Education is updated weekly on Saturdays.
