WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What do you get when you take the dozens of players on each Super Six team, add in all their family and fans, and then multiply that by six?

You get the crowd Wheeling welcomes at the stadium on the Island every year for the tournament…along with their business.

Aside from the hospitality Ohio County Schools provides the teams, hotels and restaurants make sure they’re ready for the rush.

TJ’s on National Road is right across from the Hampton Inn and is one of sports fans’ main choices before and after games.

Manager Jim Pulice says Super Six traffic can lead to tables of up to 30 or 40.

Whether they stay at the hotel or at Oglebay, they know that it’s a very friendly town. All restaurants, whether competitors of ours or not, they are here to take care of those out-of-town people. They’re our guests, whether it’s for the Festival of Lights, or for the football game, we’re going to take care of them like we take care of everybody. Jim Pulice, Manager, TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant

He tells me the kitchen has already ordered extra chicken and pizza in particular for this weekend.

This year they have a new outdoor deck area, which gives them more flexibility in seating.

He says the restaurant was heartbroken when the Super Six was canceled in 2020.

But now that it’s back, they’re ready to serve up the wings and rings for however long it stays here.