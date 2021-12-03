Super Six Championships are underway at Wheeling Island Stadium

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The West Virginia high school football season comes to an end this weekend with the Super Six championships at Wheeling Island Stadium. 

After the games were cancelled last year due to Covid, there is a lot of excitement that the games have returned. Everything gets under way tonight with the AA state championship between Fairmont and Independence. The Polar Bears were the 16 seed while the Patriots are making their first appearance here.

The Wheeling Police Department has issued travel and safety tips for the game.

Wheeling PD gives traffic update for Super 6 Football Championship

Tomorrow we have the AAA game at noon between Huntington and Martinsburg. The Highlanders are here for the first time since 2013 while the Bulldogs are regular visitors to the Super Six and have won 8 state titles since 2010.

Wheeling expecting an uptick in business with Super Six Championships

And in the Class A game tomorrow night at 6, Ritchie County and Williamstown will face off. The Jackets won the title in 2014, but they lost in the finals in 2018.

