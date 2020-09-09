Supreme Court to hear case over governor’s residency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court has set oral arguments in a lawsuit over whether Gov. Jim Justice must live in the state capital.

News outlets report arguments are set for Oct. 14 in an appeal of a Kanawha circuit judge’s ruling that denied the governor’s motion to dismiss the 2-year-old case filed by Delegate Isaac Sponaugle.

The Democrat wants Justice to live in Charleston, per the state constitution that says governors should “reside at the seat of the government.”

Lawyers for the Republican governor say the question is political and should be left to lawmakers to decide, not the courts. Sponaugle says that’s an “incorrect interpretation of legal precedent.”