Suspect identified in shooting of Charleston police officer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man who allegedly shot a Charleston Police officer has been identified.

According to a criminal complaint, Joshua Phillips, 38, was out on bond for previous charges including brandishing a weapon.

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 when she was shot. More than 70 law enforcement vehicles responded to the call of an officer shot and even more officers arrived at the hospital to give Officer Johnson and her family support.

Officials say Phillips was caught a short distance away. He is still currently being treated at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

At this time no charges have been filed in the case of Officer Johnson.

Johnson was sworn into the CPD in January 2019 after serving as a humane officer. She was the first female officer sworn into the department by Charleston’s first female mayor, Amy Goodwin.