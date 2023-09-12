WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling police say they are still seeking a suspect in an alleged malicious assault involving a firearm and domestic incident that happened on Wheeling Island in July.

Dennis Terrell Evans, 35, of Fairmont, West Virginia is a suspect in the alleged assault and is still wanted by police. In July, police stated that Evans was wanted for alleged Burglary, Strangulation and Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.

Evans should be considered armed and dangerous.

Wheeling Police were sent to the area of Fink Street on the south end of Wheeling Island Friday, July 28, around 6:48 a.m. The report was a woman down in a yard off of Fink Street.

Arriving officers found a partially clothed woman lying in the yard with obvious facial injuries, and unconscious. The Wheeling Fire Department transported the woman to Wheeling Hospital then she was life flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Wheeling police say the woman has now been identified and is still recovering from her injuries. They say she is now in stable condition.

Should anyone have any information related to this incident or information related to Evans’ whereabouts, please contact the WPD Detective Division through the WPD at 304-234-3664 or by contacting Crimestoppers at 877-TIPS4US.

