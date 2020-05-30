Swimming pools headline second round of reopenings for ‘Week 5’ of WV Comeback Plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Additional reopenings are happening May 30 across the Mountain State.

Swimming pools, limited video lottery retailers and spa and massage businesses will be peermitted to reopen on Saturday

Establishments with indoor amusement, such as bowling alleys, pool halls and roller rinks will also be allowed to reopen their doors.

This marks the second round of reopenings during ‘Week 5’ of the governor’s Comeback plan. Gov. Jim Justice reopened state park cabins, zoos and indoor bars at 50 percent capacity earlier this week.

Casinos and movie theaters are expected to reopen on Friday, June 5.

