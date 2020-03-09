Tabit eyes WV Supreme Court position

Three of the five-justice spots are up for grabs in this year’s West Virginia Supreme Court election.

The nonpartisan process marks the first time in state history that many justices will be elected at the same time.



Candidate and Circuit court Judge Joanna Tabit has spent her entire career in the courtroom and five years on the bench. ​



Her vision for the court is simple…​to be fair, effective, accessible, and accountable.

I’m a judge and that’s critical I’m not a politician, and this is not just a campaign to me this is a commitment, it’s a commitment to the rule of law it’s a commitment to the betterment of the judiciary, but most importantly it’s a commitment to the people of the state of West virginia Judge Joanna Tabit

The election will take place on May 12th.