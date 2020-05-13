Tanning salons joins specialty stores, restaurants for May 21 reopening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – An opening date for tanning salons in West Virginia was announced by Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday.

Tanning salons will join large specialty stores, recreational services and outdoor dining restaurants for a Thursday, May 21 reopening.

The governor encouraged small business owners to research several stimulus programs. Most qualifiers on the main street division should also be able to apply for loans that offer no interest or payments for a year.

If you’re one of the small business out there that are still closed, I would ask that you please try to be patient. We’re working as diligently as we possibly can. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

Gov. Justice also thanked the more than 15,000 nurses who are employed at a nursing home. This week is recognized as Nursing Home Week across the Mountain State.

