A 14-year-old girl in West Virginia has died after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County Sunday night.

The crash occurred just after 7 PM in the community of Leivasy, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen was in the middle of the vehicle and was thrown out of the machine. Other teens involved only suffered minor injuries.

Sheriff’s say a boy who was driving lost control and it rolled over.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.