WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Temple Shalom hosted a service and program for Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Memorial Day Wednesday night.

The full name of the day commemorates the victims of the Holocaust.

The Temple extended their invitation asking community members in the wider Wheeling area.

The annual day of remembrance of the victims is observed by Jewish communities worldwide.

Wednesday night’s somber short service of remembrance in the sanctuary followed by refreshments and a presentation by Rabbi Joshua Lief on the atrocity of Babi Yar and its relevance considering the current ongoing war in Ukraine.

The legacy that has been passed to us is frustrating. Of course, it’s painful and tragic and sad, but it’s also deeply frustrating because we see a world still at war today where people treat each other with hatred and violence. We haven’t internalized the lessons of the Holocaust, even yet we say never again and yet there are atrocities perpetrated around the globe far too frequently. Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Six candles were placed at the altar and lit during the service signifying the six million Jews who were killed in the Holocaust by the Nazi’s in World War II.

Then people in attendance were able to approach to light their own candle in remembrance of those who died, those who survived and those who fought back.