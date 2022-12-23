WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley has such a long tradition of celebrating Christmas that even the newcomers are getting in on the fun.

Shaun and Jamie Viles moved to Wheeling Island this past Labor Day weekend with their family all the way from Texas.



Within weeks, they were already drawing attention for a stunning holiday display at their new home.



Their home is now known as the Wheeling Island Christmas House.

“Ever since I was a little girl I’ve loved Christmas. I loved all the lights, the decorations, people coming together. I mean, it seems like when the lights come on, and with all the decorations and everything, it seems like everyone lights up, everyone is a lot nicer.” Jamie Viles, Wheeling Island Christmas House

A trip to Steubenville to have Thanksgiving with friends made such an impression on the Viles family that they just couldn’t get the Ohio Valley out of their heads when it came time to relocate from their home in Texas.

You can check out the Wheeling Island Christmas House at 44 Kentucky Street.



Shaun and Jamie say they turn the lights on every night around dusk, and turn them off around 11.



They even help visitors out by taking photos so the whole family can be in them.