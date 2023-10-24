WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

We’ve been sharing parts of WTRF’s history this week as we’ve been approaching the station’s 70th anniversary.

Seventy years ago on October 24, 1953, WTRF went on the air.



7News reporter DK Wright brings us some special memories shared by longtime employees and friends of the station.

“Bob Ney Sr. was one of the early photographers at WTRF, covering major events.” Bob Ney

Son of Bob Ney Sr.

“Kennedy came to town. I have a picture of my dad standing next to Kennedy.” Bob Ney

Son of Bob Ney Sr.

Bob Sr. spent his entire 36-year career at Channel 7. A wealth of experience and stories to share with generations of loved ones Bob Ney

Son of Bob Ney Sr.

“I grew up with Channel 7. Channel 7 and I are the exact same age, celebrating our 70th this year. And I watched as TV 7, the original folks created television news. There was nothing there before they made television news happen. And I watched it. I was on Romper Room. I was on the Noon News when I was in third grade. And then one day I had the honest to goodness honor to work for WTRF TV.” Howard Monroe

Former WTRF assignments editor

A career at WTRF has allowed many of us a glimpse of dramatic, historic, unforgettable moments

“It’s been 17 years since I worked at WTRF, and when I was there, I was there for 19 years. I have to think about the Wegee Creek flooding, the Moundsville Penitentiary jailbreak.” Frank O’Brien

Former WTRF Anchor / Reporter

For Stacy Rich, it was the night of the Mitchell Plant stack fire, as a Maryland State Police helicopter flew in to rescue three workers from the top of the burning stack.

“And I just remember thinking I’m watching a miracle unfold. I really was. Watching them drop the basket down, try to maintain control of that helicopter and then one by one, plucking those men off the top of that stack, was just unbelievable.” Stacy Rich

Former WTRF Anchor / Reporter

To those who have watched us, you are part of our family. For those who have worked here, it has been our privilege. We forged friendships and bonds that are priceless and timeless.