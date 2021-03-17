The COVID-19 epidemic struck West Virginia exactly a year ago

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Exactly a year ago today, the coronavirus epidemic struck the Mountain State.

It first hit the Eastern Panhandle, and a few days later, it spread to the Ohio Valley.

Ohio County Health Department’s Howard Gamble believes we’ll go back to some level of normalcy two years after the very beginning of it all, which means we’re at about the halfway mark. But Gamble also says, in some ways, we’ll still have to battle the virus long-term.

“We anticipated this will be a long haul for public health.” HOWARD GAMBLE, ADMINISTRATor OF WHEELING OHIO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

And after a year of battling COVID in West Virginia, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.

But we still have a ways to go.

Meanwhile medical officials say so far…

“We’ve done well.” HOWARD GAMBLE, ADMINISTRATor OF WHEELING OHIO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Ohio county health department’s Howard Gamble is talking about how far we’ve come with vaccinations, not just locally but across the Mountain State.

“And our only message is to keep it up, keep getting vaccinated, keep social distancing, wear a mask, wash hands.” HOWARD GAMBLE, ADMINISTRATor OF WHEELING OHIO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

And Gamble says that could be all it takes to get past this.

“To get this manageable, so we can operate more freely as a society, we got to get the vaccine down, and we got to follow some simple guidelines.” HOWARD GAMBLE, ADMINISTRATor OF WHEELING OHIO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

But it won’t be all behind us any time soon. Gamble’s talking about the long-term effects of it.

“This disease is going to be around for awhile.” HOWARD GAMBLE, ADMINISTRATor OF WHEELING OHIO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

To deal with it, He says we may need a regular routine to schedule vaccinations, or even roll the vaccine into a group of vaccines to protect us.

But until then, Gamble says we have to continue educating and protecting everyone. He also says we need to be watching out for other diseases that are out there in the meantime, like rabies, E. coli, and measles

Gamble says The virus isn’t going to be eradicated… and adds we’ll be dealing with it for quite some time.