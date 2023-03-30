CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) joins organizations and advocates around the nation in recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, which highlights the importance of working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Promoting the social, emotional, and developmental well-being of West Virginia children is our top priority,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. “Together, we can increase awareness of this topic and strengthen year-round efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect.”

Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in West Virginia.

“Children are the key to our future,” said Gov. Justice. “We must work together to assure every child in West Virginia has a healthy, happy childhood free from abuse and neglect.”

To show support for children and families and to help build momentum for Child Abuse Prevention Month, West Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Wear Blue Day,” on Friday, March 31. The color blue and silver and blue pinwheels are the recognized symbols for child abuse prevention.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect (24/7): 1-800-352-6513. Click here for prevention resources. To view and apply for careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.