The Health Plan looks towards the future

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley is heading into the New Year with a focus on community, just how they are ending this year. In 2021, The Health Plan has supported countless West Virginia organizations with their generous contribution and donations. Throughout the year they donated a total of $340,000.

They recently donated $120,000 to different food banks across the state of West Virginia, that’s $10,000 to 12 different organizations. They’ve helped several nonprofits fill their pantries and provide warm meals to those in need.

Haley Wade, Public Relations Stagiest at the Health Plan says there’s more where that came from.

This is a year-round initiative that need to be done. Food banks and non-profits don’t only need help during the Christmas season, they need help year around. Also getting involved in the Ohio Valley Heart Walks, so sponsoring that, working with the Ogdive for he ‘Tough As Nails’ presentation that’s coming up soon. So, just making sure we’re also staying active and kind of ahead of the times with all of this Haley Wade, Public Relations Stagiest at The Health Plan

She says their top priority is contributing to the health and well-being of the community. Wade says they’re looking forward to helping many more organizations and West Virginians in 2022.