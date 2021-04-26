UPDATE: Two detained in high speed pursuit in Kanawha County; shots fired at police

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been detained following a high speed pursuit in Kanawha County.
The incident took place just before 7 p.m. The incident began as a traffic violation on the 6800 block of Sissonville Drive and became a high speed chase shortly thereafter.
According to deputies, one deputy wrecked into an oncoming vehicle on Sissonville Drive. Their vehicle caught on fire and the deputy sustained minor injuries. The other driver was also sent to the hospital but was alert.
The pursuit continued along a gas line right-of-way near North Grapevine Road. It was then that a passenger in a black Chevy Silverado began firing at a pursuing cruiser, shattering the windshield.
The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and discontinued the pursuit. They were detained after an extensive search.
The deputy was not shot.
Police do not believe there is now any threat to the public.