UPDATE: Two detained in high speed pursuit in Kanawha County; shots fired at police

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been detained following a high speed pursuit in Kanawha County.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. The incident began as a traffic violation on the 6800 block of Sissonville Drive and became a high speed chase shortly thereafter.

UPDATE: Two people are detained. One firearm is recovered. Please tell me they believe there is no danger to the public at this time.



we will update you as more details become available. @WOWK13News — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) April 27, 2021

According to deputies, one deputy wrecked into an oncoming vehicle on Sissonville Drive. Their vehicle caught on fire and the deputy sustained minor injuries. The other driver was also sent to the hospital but was alert.

Courtesy: Amber Casto

Courtesy: Amber Casto

Courtesy: Amber Casto

Courtesy: Amber Casto

Courtesy: Amber Casto

Courtesy: Amber Casto

Courtesy: Amber Casto

The pursuit continued along a gas line right-of-way near North Grapevine Road. It was then that a passenger in a black Chevy Silverado began firing at a pursuing cruiser, shattering the windshield.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and discontinued the pursuit. They were detained after an extensive search.

The deputy was not shot.

Police do not believe there is now any threat to the public.