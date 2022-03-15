WTRF and 7 News were honored to be selected to explain the workings of modern media to a group of business professionals.

The Leadership Wheeling group paid a visit to our studios through the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce with the goal of expanding the leadership potential of area businesses.

The group was treated to a presentation by staff members including Web Manager John Lynch and 7 news anchors Stephanie Grindley and Kathryn Ghion.

After the presentation, the group was taken on a tour of the station where they got a first-hand look at the studio.