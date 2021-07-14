(WTRF) – What if 7News told you that you could be living in the least fun state in America?

If you’re in West Virginia, a new study said that’s the case.

However, the 7News head this and decided there’s no way this could be true. While fun is different for everyone, we feel there’s certainly plenty to entertain anyone in the Mountain State.

First I would say throw that study away. It’s wrong. Bob Peckenpaugh, President & CEO, Wheeling Park Commission

How could you not think that West Virginia is fun? Obviously, they have not been to West Virginia if you can’t find something fun here! Ashley Wear, Office Manager, Grand Vue Park

West Virginia as the least fun state? We beg to differ. Just in the Northern Panhandle alone there are plenty of destinations to entertain you, like Oglebay.

I would say they’re crazy. With all the things that we, all the activities that we have going on in a community like Wheeling and across the state and our new national park and the trails that have been developed, there’s no way they did their research. People come up onto the hilltop here and they just look out at that beautiful expansive view and the rolling hills and we just tell them, that’s Oglebay. Bob Peckenpaugh, President & CEO, Wheeling Park Commission

Where else in West Virginia are you going to find 36 holes of championship golf, hiking, 17 different kinds of boats, historic attractions and even a zoo with 300 animals all in one place?

Of course there’s also Grand Vue Park, where you can test your bravery on the zip line at the aerial park, take a swim, listen to some live music with two concert venues and a live band every Friday, play a round of mini golf or even camp among the treetops.

They stay here and the thing about it is, we want to keep them here. Obviously, there’s so much to see in our neighboring counties in West Virginia, but we want them to have everything they need here at Grand Vue Park. Ashley Wear, Office Manager, Grand Vue Park

If those aren’t your idea of fun, what about a concert at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre or the regatta in New Martinsville? There are too many places to name!

While West Virginians try not to take being last to heart, let’s take a closer look at the study.

WalletHub used several indicators to make their list including the number of restaurants, golf courses and skiing venues per capita, access to national parks, plus the amount both individuals and states spend on recreation.

WalletHub also found West Virginia was near the bottom as far as the variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments.

That made us wonder, were they really counting all of the treasured places West Virginians love?

Like the county fairs and festivals that are time-honored traditions each summer, or New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. What about waterside amphitheaters that present crowd favorites like Live on the Levee in Charleston, or the small-town retreats like Berkeley Springs?

It’s not just summer fun in the Mountain State, with the beauty of fall foliage and multiple ski resorts and festive holiday destinations.

Not to mention some of our favorite sports pastimes like a packed Milan Puskar Stadium cheering on the Mountaineers, spending a Saturday with the Thundering Herd, or watching the Wheeling Nailers take the ice.

I have lived multiple places over the United States and something obviously brought me back to my roots in West Virginia and that is because we’re fun, we’re exciting and there’s just so much to do. Ashley Wear, Office Manager, Grand Vue Park

While 7News is sure WalletHub looked at lots of data for their study, and didn’t mean to offend; native West Virginians and those of us who moved here from other places disagree with their findings.

Least fun or not, we have plenty of fun here.

In case you’re wondering where the surrounding states ranked. Pennsylvania was number 10 on the least fun states list. Ohio was 13. Virginia came in at 20 and Kentucky was near the bottom too at number 42.