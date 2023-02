OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It was Paw-ty at the Nailers game Saturday evening.

The Nailers host the Iowa Heartlanders.

Fans brought along their four-legged friends for Pups and Pucks Night at WesBanco Arena.

It's a PAW-ty at WesBanco Arena. 🐾

Fans are enjoying an evening of hockey with their furry friends. It's the Nailers Pups and Pucks night. @WTRF7News @WheelingNailers pic.twitter.com/8WUY00PoGi — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 5, 2023

Dogs big and small sat in the stands and enjoyed endless treats.

They even got to parade across the ice during intermission.

The Nailers fell to the Heartlanders 7-2.