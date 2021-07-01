The Ohio Valley is in cleanup mode after yesterday’s severe weather

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Yesterday’s storms hit Ohio County and the city of Wheeling the hardest. The area saw high water and flooding in many different locations, which left mud and debris everywhere. Downed power lines were also a major issue, knocking out power to approximately seven thousand people across the region, five or six thousand of which were in Wheeling.



But the local community rallied, with city and state employees teaming up with residents to spend the night cleaning up. We spoke with Wheeling’s Assistant City Manager William Lanham, who praised the collective effort he witnessed yesterday.

“I just want to commend the city of Wheeling’s employees for their efforts yesterday and all the departments, and all the volunteers. This is a great community, and it was a great community effort that came out and helped.” William Lanham, Wheeling Assistant City Manager

Mr. Lanham also praised the efforts of the West Virginia Department of Highways, and the AEP crews that were out working to restore power. As always, stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for the latest on weather across the Ohio Valley.