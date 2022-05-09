WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A hotly-contested race is on Tuesday with five candidates running in the Republican primary in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, but there are two candidates who have received the most media attention and some impressive endorsements.

A result of redistricting has Congressman Alex Mooney, of the 2nd district, and fellow Republican incumbent David McKinley, of the 1st district, going head to head running in the same district.

This is the race that everybody has been talking about across the nation.

Alex Mooney and David McKinley are two faces people know.

Now the two are especially being recognized as a result, of the fact, that redistricting changed the congressional district lines putting the two politicians in the same district.

A recent West Virginia poll has Mooney with a 15 point lead over fellow Republican incumbent McKinley among likely voters in the Mountain State.

Mooney, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was elected to District 2 in 2014, while McKinley was elected to represent District 1 in 2010.

McKinley has received some noteworthy endorsements by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mooney says he believes in the American values of faith, freedom and hardwork that have made American great.

Mooney serves on the House Financial Services Committee which oversees some of the most important economic issues facing the Mountain State.

While some key issues important to McKinley include improvements of sewer lines, water lines, dependable roads and bridges, and broadband in West Virginia.

The winner of the Republican primary is expected to also win in this November’s General Election.