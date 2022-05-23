WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Ohio Valley is working towards a safer and healthier community.

Organizations from both sides of the river have partnered to get people back on the road to recovery.

The 3rd annual Discover Recovery is a FREE event for those struggling with a substance use disorder along with those who love and care for them.

Prevention, early intervention, treatment & recovery.

Discover Recovery this Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.



More tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/4JZ282Fjy8 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 23, 2022 For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter.

Mayor Glenn Elliot says it’s time to breakdown the barrier and work together.

Calling it a judgment free zone.

The longer that I serve in city government the more you realize that substance abuse disorder is a problem that doesn’t go away. When I was younger this was often swept under the rug and never really talked about. The beauty of this program is that it tries to break down the stigma that exists for people trying to get help and opens some pathways for folks to get attention and help that they may need. Not only the people suffering from addiction but for their loved ones or family members or neighbors to reach out and say there are pathways to help out there that you may not know of. Mayor Glenn Elliot, Wheeling

Discover Recovery is happening this Wednesday from 3-7 at WesBanco Arena.

There will be a little under 50 resources available in both Ohio and West Virginia.

Those include programs for prevention, early intervention, treatment, recovery and more.

They are also having a Narcan giveaway and training.