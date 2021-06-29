Vet Voices

‘The state of California does some pretty strange stuff and I don’t think WV in any way ever wants to be California’ says Justice on ban

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(WTRF)- On Monday the state of California added West Virginia to its list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

**California bans state travel to West Virginia over LGBTQ laws**

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was asked on his thoughts on the state-funded ban.

Justice first said he doesn’t think the ban will hurt West Virginia’s economy and that he hates that the state of California would make the state-funded ban.

‘The state of California does some pretty strange stuff from time to time and I don’t think West Virginia in any way ever wants to be California,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice added that he would welcome all California folks and that if they came ‘they would see what exactly what they’re really missing in California. Loving and appreciative people. They would see kindness like you wouldn’t imagine. ‘

Gov. Justice would go on to provide stories of families from North Carolina and California that came to West Virginia to visit and they ‘raved’ over West Virginia.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted California saying states should not penalize other states because of policy differences.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter