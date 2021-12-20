These toys can be dangerous Christmas gifts

MIAMI – SEPTEMBER 28: Melissa Brunschwig shops for toys at the Toys”R”Us store on September 28, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to The West Virginia Poison Center, toys containing button batteries and small magnets can cause threats to children.

According to Poison Center officials, disc, button, or coin batteries are extremely dangerous and can cause severe injury if swallowed.

They say some toys and novelty items contain small, powerful magnets that can cause serious injury if swallowed.

Officials urge parents to not purchase toys with small, strong magnets for young children.

Vintage toys have become popular but poison center experts sat older toys may contain lead and to also keep them away from children.

Medical experts say, the same goes for chemistry or art kits and parents should make sure to know where to find the ingredient list in case a poisoning occurs. Also, follow all the directions that involve mixing items.

This is the number for The West Virginia Poison Center: 1-800-222-1222

Call the medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, even during the holidays, if a potential poisoning occurs. Do not wait for symptoms to appear.