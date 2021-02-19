Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

‘They Are So Out In Left Field, We Have To Have Fossil Fuels Now’ Gov. Justice Responds to Texas Weather

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) “They depended on a windmill, said Gov. Justice” during his coronavirus briefing.

Gov. Justice went on what he described as a “rant” after he was done with his coronavirus discussion.

” The powers out, and they can’t work because the windmills were froze up and they’re throwing rocks at fossil fuels and say by god, we shouldn’t use fossil fuels, said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice did add that we ’embrace’ all alternatives.

‘ We can’t do it without them,’ Gov. Justice said about our gas, oil, and coal workers.

