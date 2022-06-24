WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — People are heading “back home” to West Virginia this weekend.

More specifically they are heading “back home” to the county seat of Wetzel County. An annual festival just got underway that will feature award-winning musicians, mouth-watering food and plenty of fun that will attract thousands from near and far.

Wetzel County CVB Executive Director Robby Parsons and others are welcoming you back home with open arms this weekend. New Martinsville is the site of the 5th annual Back Home Festival.

“You don’t have to be from the 26155 zip code or West Virginia to enjoy this Home Festival is for everyone of all ages,” said Parsons.

There are also several other fun events to attend in the Ohio Valley this weekend.

Tonight, at the Weirton Event Center, the Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau presents its weekly summer concert series. The opening act is Patrick Stanton followed by the Joseph Sisters. Entertainment begins at 7. Don’t forget about the food trucks.

Make plans to be at the Wilson Lodge Lakeview Patio tomorrow evening from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. You can listen to Chelsey Keding sing you favorite tunes in the hills of Oglebay.

The Sunday Funday Concert at Oglebay’s amphitheater features Crazy Horse playing country music. Concessions and family-friendly activities begin at 6 p.m. with tunes filling air beginning at at 7 p.m.

