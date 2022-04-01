WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You use them to head to work or pick up a date. But when you pop one, where does it go? Thousands of tires litter West Virginia’s creeks and rivers, lingering longer than the cars they were once attached to.

Alright, I want you to tweet out your guess of HOW MANY RECYCLED TIRES are packed into this truck… I’ll have the answer @ noon @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/mCcUwDmIre — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) April 1, 2022

The tires collected at The Highlands will be shredded into mulch over the weekend.

The Ohio County Solid Waste Authority partners with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP initiative.

In just the past two weeks they have collected 1,214 tires!

“We should have another trailer delivered on Tuesday. And then we start the process over again. We actually already have people calling excited about our next collection event. It’s the second Saturday of April. And we do it regularly, the second and fourth Saturdays from 8 AM to noon.” Rebecca Friend, Executive Director of the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority

Friend says one man alone brought about 100 tires, many collected from his recently purchased farmland.

If you have more than 10 tires, give them a heads-up.

The tires need to be off the rims, and you must be a West Virginia resident to drop them off at The Highlands.

The trailer will be emptied and ready for more come on April 9.