Thousands of West Virginians may be homeless by January 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As 2020 comes to an end, so does much needed help preventing evictions due to the pandemic. Two weeks from today a national moratorium on rental evictions ends.

Millions of Americans, including thousands of West Virginians, may find themselves with no place to live if congress doesn’t act.

Almost every day United Way of Central West Virginia answers 2-1-1 calls from desperate people looking for help related to the pandemic – food, jobs, money and especially rent.



“Just in September, October, November, we answered over 6,600 calls across West Virginia asking for utility assistance, still food insecurity and then rental assistance,” Margaret O’Neal, President of United Way of Central West Virginia said.



About 5,000 of the calls were about rental assistance across the state. As the weather gets colder the fear is more people will be calling for assistance.



“We are anticipating a very serious situation the first quarter of 2021 for folks who really have had a significant loss of income due the covid-19 virus,” O’Neal said.



According to CBS News, renters nationwide owe an estimated $70 billion in back rent, and if the current moratorium is not extended, 30 to 40 million Americans could lose their homes.



“We know that there is some stimulus consideration where individuals will receive, I think, $600 in stimulus check. Although that works great for a lot of people, what we found from the first round of stimulus is that the government doesn’t necessarily catch everybody,” O’Neal said.



United Way has some COVID-19 relief funding from different organizations across the state, but that money is quickly dwindling down.



“Unfortunately, I think a lot of that money will be gone by the end of the years so as we try to prepare it’s to talk to all the potential resources that we have in our data base,” O’Neal said.



If you’re struggling to pay rent, you do have options. Experts say, try finding legal help. There are some services available for free.

You can also look up your state’s eviction laws, which you can find on the US Housing and Urban Development website.