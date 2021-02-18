Three In West Virginia Facing Trial After Five-Year-Old Boy Dies From Graphic Injuries

Three West Virginia family members will face three separate trials in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy, Keaton Boggs, who was brought to a hospital last year covered in wounds and died from a catastrophic brain injury.

A criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police stated that they responded to an investigation of abuse of the five-year-old boy at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Troopers said the child was suffering from head trauma, which involved bleeding in his brain, had several bruises, and had a laceration on his genital region.

Peter Wodzinski, 32, Chasity Wodzinski, 29, and Michelle Boggs, 48, have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian stemming from the March 2020 incident.

According to the Daily Mail, the three blamed the deceased child for inflicting the injuries on himself through self-harm.

News outlets have reported that Assistant Prosecutor Gina Snuffer has said that Keaton had bleeding on the brain and on his eyes, bruising to his head and face, his collarbone and neck, and injuries to both his ears

Also, that doctors at the hospital also discovered a 4-centimetre cut to his penis, injuries to his testicles and to his inner thigh.

Friday, Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish granted the request, made last month, by lawyers for Michelle Boggs, Chasity Wodzinski, and Peter Wodzinski that they could be trialed separately.

All three defendants remain in North Central Regional Jail.