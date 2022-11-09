MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia Division of Corrections for a period of not less than one nor more than fifteen years for the felony offense of Burglary which occurred at a residence in Moundsville.

David Michael Ralbusky

Prosecutor Canestraro would like to thank the Moundsville Police Department for their work in investigating the case and Assistant Prosecutor Andrea Poling for her work in prosecuting the case against Ralbusky.

Willie Wayne Jones, 31, of Wind Ridge, Pennsylvania was sentenced to the West Virginia Penitentiary for a period of not less than one nor more than ten years for the felony offense of Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling for breaking and entering Mrs. D’s Hoagie Shack near Cameron, West Virginia, back in November of 2019. Jones is also required to pay restitution and had a decretal judgment against him in favor of the owner’s of Mrs. D’s Hoagie Shack in the amount of $2,500.00. Jones is also serving a parole violation out of Greene County, Pennsylvania and shall remain incarcerated until at least 2029.

Willie Wayne Jones

Prosecutor Canestraro would like to thank the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent efforts to solve the crime and Assistant Prosecutor Brent Clyburn for prosecuting the case against Jones.

Kenneth Roger Henry, 51, of Moundsville, was sentenced to the West Virginia Penitentiary for a period of not less than one (1) nor more than fifteen (15) years for the felony offense of Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Kenneth Roger Henry

The case was investigated by members of the Marshall County Drug Task Force. Prosecutor Canestraro would like to thank the Drug Task Force for their work in conducting the investigation against Mr. Henry and Assistant Prosecutor Adam Barney for his efforts prosecuting the case.