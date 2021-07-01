TIME Magazine features West Virginia vaccine rollout in new article

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Before Dr. Sherri Young leaves her position as health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, she’s making West Virginia proud again.

She’s again brought national attention to the state from TIME Magazine.

“This is a 95-year-old gentleman, Dana, who absolutely touched our hearts and serenaded us with several tunes including Country Roads before we gave him his vaccine,” said Young as she leafed through the pictures in the article.

“I have always said that our Kanawha County team was number one, I would’ve put them up against anyone in the country and finally I get to say this to the team: They are number one — they will always be number one in my heart but here it is on paper in TIME Magazine for everybody in the world to see,'” she said.

The article is titled “Lessons from a West Virginia County’s Vaccine Success.”

It follows Young and her team through the vaccine rollouts in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says her work saved countless lives.

“She doesn’t sit in an office and think about things and ask other people to do the work, she was on the very front line, she went door to door, she made house calls, she did this; risked her life, risked the health of her family,” said Carper.

It’s something she grew up witnessing with her quadriplegic grandfather.

She credits the many doctors and dentists who visited him for extending his life.

“Because of the care that he received, he was supposed to live six months — he lived 24 years,” she said.

She’ll soon be putting this into practice as she leaves her position as Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for another one at CAMC with the West Virginia Health Network.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to build networks to help support patients in their homes,” said Young.

Carper says she leaves Kanawha County with 100,000 vaccine shots in arms, still, he wants to remind everyone that COVID-19 isn’t over.

“She’s left the department solid, she’s got her team in place, but we still have to worry about COVID-19,” he said.

The article will be published in the July 5th issue of TIME Magazine.