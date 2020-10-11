CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today at 5:00 p.m., U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will host a town hall via WebEx to answer questions from West Virginians in the First Congressional District.
West Virginians who live in the First Congressional District are encouraged to submit questions by emailing townhall@manchin.senate.gov or by using the Q&A feature in WebEx during the Town Hall. Constituents are asked to include their name and address with their question.
To register to attend Senator Manchin’s Virtual Town Hall, click here.
- TODAY AT 5:00 PM: Manchin to host virtual Town Hall for Northern WV constituents
- Amazon Prime Day this week: 7 deals to watch for in 2020
- Coronavirus in WV: DHHR confirms 215 new COVID-19 cases; one additional death
- When do the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination hearings begin?
- Officials: Woman charged for creating fake GoFundMe for son with cancer who she gave up for adoption