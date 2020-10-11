TODAY AT 5:00 PM: Manchin to host virtual Town Hall for Northern WV constituents

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:
manchin_1516659373945.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today at 5:00 p.m., U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will host a town hall via WebEx to answer questions from West Virginians in the First Congressional District.

West Virginians who live in the First Congressional District are encouraged to submit questions by emailing townhall@manchin.senate.gov or by using the Q&A feature in WebEx during the Town Hall. Constituents are asked to include their name and address with their question.

To register to attend Senator Manchin’s Virtual Town Hall, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter