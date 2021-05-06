After toddler dies from drowning in pond near her house, sheriff says, “You’ve got to watch over those children.”

UPDATE: 5/6/21, 5:00 p.m.

Marshall County, W.Va.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the drowning of a 2-year old girl in a pond near the child’s home.

The calls came into the Marshall County 911 center about a missing child Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with several other agencies responded on Tree Line Lane, just off of Big Wheeling Creek Road. Following a brief search, the child’s body was found in a pond about 85 yards from her home.

First responders attempted emergency life saving procedures. The child was then transported to the hospital where she died.

” I’ve got kids and I got grandkids, and I know how quickly a kid can get away from you. That being said it’s still incumbent upon us.. You’ve got to watch over those children. If you are the guardian, the caretaker, whatever the responsibility is on you. Morally, ethically and legally.” Bill Helms, Sheriff, Marshall County, W.Va.

Sheriff Helms says that while charges have not yet been filed, an investigation is ongoing.

