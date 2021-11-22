Tolls will increase on West Virginia turnpike in 2022

Officials say tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike will increase at the beginning of next year.

Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Miller told a legislative committee that the rate for most passenger vehicles will rise by 5% on Jan. 1, going from $4 to $4.25. Miller said the E-Z Pass annual program will also see an increase from $25 annually to $26.50.

He said the proposed fee schedule for the turnpike allows up to a 5 percent increase every three years.

Voters approved selling up to $1.6 billion in bonds to fund the Roads to Prosperity program in 2017.

