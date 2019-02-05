Traffic backed up on I-70 at Pennsylvania-West Virginia line (Courtesy: WV511.org) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) - Traffic was moving slower than usual on I-70 Tuesday morning near the West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line due to work being done underneath the roadways.

Jay Ofsaniak of PennDOT tells 7News that longwall mining is going on underneath the interstate, and that has caused some damage to the road itself.

Officials warn commuters to be prepared to sit in traffic if you have to drive in this area.

Route 4 is available as a detour.

Visit WTRF.com for more information. 7News will keep you updated.