WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Nearly 60 years ago, a group of determined young coaches in Morgantown felt the wind at their back—and resolved to propel WVU football into the national conversation.

That was Jim Carlen and Bobby Bowden’s legacy in Mountaineer history, and author Frank Fear stopped in the Ohio Valley Wednesday to tell it.

His new book “Band of Brothers, Then and Now” covers the leadership and triumphs of the 1966 to 1970 team.

Not just during their rise but throughout their lives—and how their integrity drove them to even greater achievements.

“They were a bunch of character guys. I don’t mean characters, I mean with character and the kinds of things they did throughout their lives. For example, two of the players were part of founding nonprofit foundations to give back to their communities. That just gives you an idea of the kinds of people they were, they are.” Frank Fear, Author, “Band of Brothers”

You can see both Fear and the Mountaineer at Thursday night’s Marshall County Co-op Stockholder’s Meeting, put on with help from Scott Rayger and the Chamber of Commerce.

He’ll be signing books from noon to 6 at the Co-op on 11th Street.