Troopers arrest multi-county pursuit suspect after he runs out of gas

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police arrested Joshua Allen Harris, 28, of Charlottesville, Virginia, after they say he lead them on a multi-county pursuit and eventually ran out of gas. A Kanawha County Sheriff’s say they spotted a vehicle with on US Route 60 near Burning Springs, West Virginia at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Deputies say the driver of the car began to drive erratically, then pulled onto the shoulder before the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren. The driver then began to drive away the deputy attempted a traffic stop.

According to deputies, the gray Honda Civic fled west on Route 60 into Charleston, onto I-77 north, then onto I-79 north, reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle fled north out of Kanawha County, through Roane, Braxton, and Lewis Counties on the interstate.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office discontinued near Glenville, W.Va. to avoid running out of fuel. The driver continued to flee from WVSP Troopers who’d joined the pursuit and followed him until he ran out of gas near Jane Lew, W.Va.

Harris was arrested and faces charges by those who placed him under arrest. He is also facing charges in Kanawha County for fleeing with reckless indifference and transferring and receiving a stolen vehicle.