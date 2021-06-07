Trump praises Manchin: ‘doing the right thing’ by saying he will not end filibuster

Former President Trump praised West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on Monday for voting against “For the People Act.’

“Well, it’s a very important thing. He’s doing the right thing and it’s a very important thing,” Trump said of Manchin during an appearance on Fox News on Monday. “Otherwise you’re going to be packing the court. You’re going to be doing all sorts of very, very bad things that were unthinkable and were never even brought up during the election. Nobody brought this stuff up.”

Trump added that the idea of dismissing the filibuster is ‘so radical liberal, radical left, Bernie Sanders can’t believe it.”

“Voting and election reform that is done in a partisan manner will all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen,” Sen. Manchin wrote in newspaper, the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster,” Manchin added.

The measure has been a priority for Democrats since they won their House majority in 2018. But it has taken on added urgency in the wake of President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, which incited the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.