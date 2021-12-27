Trump responds to Midler ‘I love you, West Virginia!’

Former President Donald Trump responded to Bette Midler, on his website, after she took to Twitter to call West Virginians ‘poor, illiterate and strung out.’

West Virginia Governor calls Bette Midler a ‘New York Hollywood elite’

Wacko Bette Midler said horrible things about the great people of West Virginia and Joe Manchin, but when I say much less offensive things about her, everybody goes wild. Don’t worry, I’ll tell the real facts about her in my book. I love you, West Virginia! Donald Trump

What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

Midler made the comments about West Virginia in response to Sen. Joe Manchin saying he would vote no on the Build Back Better plan.

Midler has since apologized to the people of West Virginia, claiming she saw ‘red.’