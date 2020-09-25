“Trump Train” parade set to roll through Northern Panhandle Saturday

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Supporters of President Trump will form a “Trump Train” parade Saturday that will make its way down Route 2 in the Northern Panhandle and onto Route 7 in Ohio.
The parade will have three line up locations for people to join in with their vehicles:
- 10:00 a.m. — Hancock County GOP headquarters
- 11:00 a.m. — Ohio County Airport
- 12:00 p.m. — Marshall County, A & B Kia in Benwood
When the group reaches Moundsville, they will cross the Moundsville Bridge and travel to Route 7 in Ohio. Participants are asked to go either north or south on Route 7 to make two “Trump Trains.”
