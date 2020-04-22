Two arrested in Elm Grove on drug charges

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Two people are facing drug charges after Wheeling Police were sent to a Paxton Avenue house in Elm Grove to check a property.
When officers checked the house, they found two people inside and detained them for trespassing. While searching the suspects, officers found several grams of methamphetamine and a large amount of money.
An additional search inside the house found more drugs and several drug related instruments.
Jack Rooks Walton, 41 of Wheeling and Stephanie Nicole Seymour, 31 of Wheeling were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They were arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate Tuesday and were released after posting $10,000 bond.
Both suspects also were charged with trespassing through the City of Wheeling’s municipal court.
