Two local cheerleaders prepare to perform in New York City’s most famous Thanksgiving Day parade

(WTRF) – Two local cheerleaders are getting ready to showcase their talents on the big stage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ashely Soos is a junior at Buckeye Local, and Victoria Walsh is a freshman at the Linsly School.

They’ve been in the Big Apple since Saturday, and when they’re not practicing their routine they’ve been taking in the sights. So far they’ve seen the Rockettes, two Broadway shows, and much more.

They tell us they’re nervous for their big routine on Thursday, but they’re prepared to represent the Ohio Valley.

“To be able to support the Ohio Valley is such a big opportunity, and such a wonderful experience that I can’t even describe.” Ashley Soos, Junior, Buckeye Local High School

“And I’m excited to see all of our teammates that we’ve met, I’m excited to see them all in their uniforms all ready to go. I think it’s just going to bring us together as a program and see everyone and how ready they are for Thursday.” Victoria Walsh, Freshman, Linsly School

We here at WTRF want to wish both of them good luck tomorrow, and get some rest. Ashley and Victoria tell us they have to be up by 3 a.m. tomorrow to start getting ready.