Two Marshall County men indicted on child porn charges

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Two Marshall County men were indicted with distribution & exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro says Alexander DeLorenzo and Cody Williams 600+ images of child porn.

Williams was also indicted on sexual abuse in the first degree and prohibiting child erotica.

Both Williams and DeLorenzo could face no less than 5 years in prison and no more than 15 years.

Williams and DeLorenzo will each be back in court on January 25 at 10 AM.