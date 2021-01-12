Two Marshall County men indicted on child porn charges

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Two Marshall County men were indicted with distribution & exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro says Alexander DeLorenzo and Cody Williams 600+ images of child porn.
Williams was also indicted on sexual abuse in the first degree and prohibiting child erotica.
Both Williams and DeLorenzo could face no less than 5 years in prison and no more than 15 years.
Williams and DeLorenzo will each be back in court on January 25 at 10 AM.
- Wheeling’s Scottish Rite building bought and becoming hospitality program
- Market reacting to Twitter, Facebook’s ban of President Trump
- Feds considering sedition, conspiracy charges following Capitol riots
- Southern Ohio Communication Services, Inc. Plans $3.8 Million Investment To Provide Last-Mile Internet Service
- Gov. DeWine authorizes National Guard to prepare for presidential inauguration