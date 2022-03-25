Troopers with the Mason County Detachment and deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department discovered a deceased male after responding to a suspicious death call on March 8, 2022, in Mason, West Virginia.

At approximately 5:20 pm troopers and deputies responded to a call on Carson Road where they discovered the body of the deceased male.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the victim in the case being investigated as a homicide, was positively identified as John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, Ohio.

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, Corporal Allen obtained 1st-degree murder warrants in Mason County for Bobby Lee Woolford, 32, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Rikki Lynn Parsons-Wise, 24, of Racine, Ohio.

Rikki Lynn Parson-Wise was arrested by the Cleveland Ohio Police Department on the murder warrant issued in West Virginia on March 23, 2022.

Bobby Lee Woolford is also in custody in Cleveland on unrelated charges from Ohio and will be extradited to West Virginia once his charges in Ohio are satisfied.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.