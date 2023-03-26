BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. — On Friday March 24, Sgt. D.L. Gordon and units from the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call of a shooting that occurred at Edgewood Acres in Sutton, West Virginia, according a press release from Captain R.A. Maddy, Deputy Chief of Staff, West Virginia State Police.

When officers arrived arrived on scene, they found Lorelei King, 41, along with Leo Raymond King, 63, both shot and in critical condition on the porch of the residence.

Gordon and Braxton County Deputies began administering first aid to both victims.

Both Kings were transported by EMS to the nearest hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation and appears to be a murder-suicide.

Gordon was assisted by Corporal G.H. Jones and Trooper B.J. Wiley.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.