Two West Virginia lawmakers voted to overturn election results

Washington D.C (WTRF) West Virginia has a total of 5 lawmakers in the Mountain State deciding laws in Washington DC and 2 of the 5 voted to overturn the election results.

Two of the five West Virginia Representatives were in the House.

Those Representatives are Alex X. Mooney (R) and Carol Miller (R).

Miller represents West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District. She is serving her second term in the House. She is up for re-election in 2022.

Mooney represents West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. He is serving his fourth term in the House. Mooney is up for re-election in 2022.

After his vote, Mooney released the following statement on his website.

“Despite today’s disgraceful and unlawful attacks on the U.S. Capitol, Congress reconvened to finish our work. Congress has a crucial rule to serve as a check and balance on out-of-control state officials who unilaterally change their state’s laws without a legislature’s consent. Congress should not accept electors from states where laws were violated, state constitutions were ignored and the legislature was subverted. It is not out of the ordinary for electors to be debated. In 2001, 2005 and 2017 Democrat members of Congress objected to electors from a number of states that Republicans won. I believe this debate is crucial to ensure the continuance of free and fair elections in America. Our Republic will not survive if partisan courts and bureaucrats make the law by decree rather than obeying laws made by state legislatures whom were duly elected by the people. I also signed an objection to counting electoral votes for the State of Nevada because it is important that we have a debate about serious allegations of nearly 4,000 non-citizens voting. Finally, I voted to accept the electors from Arizona because I believe the state certification was lawfully given.” Alex X. Mooney

Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin III along with Representative David McKinley voted to confirm election results.