CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK.

At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident.

The dispatchers shared that the police chase was approximately at 8:53 a.m. on the Southside Bridge and that the shooting was on South Ruffner Rd.

Dispatchers told WOWK 13 News that the Charleston Police Department is handling the scene.

This is an ongoing story, stay with WTRF for continuing coverage.