Tyler County Sheriff’s Office warn parents of candy infused with THC

Tyler County, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Tyler County Sherrif’s Office is warning parents of an imitation candy that is infused with THC.

The warning was issued on their Facebook page.

Tyler County Sherrif’s Office states the product is designed to look like a commonly sold candy in our area (Nerd Rope)

It also says this Nerd Rope candy has 400mg of THC and has 35% more THC than a common joint of marijuana.

Tyler County Sheriff’s Office would like to make parents aware that this has been found in our county and to please check candy before your child consumes candy items that may have been given to them

United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued a statement on June 20, 2019, that THC-infused edibles are being packaged in a manner that is appealing to kids.

Both packages of candy had clear warnings to keep out of reach of children and animals, however, the packaging was almost identical to commercially available products.