WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office now has a hotline for people to report civil rights abuses at the Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says there have been many complaints over the years regarding that facility in Bruceton Mills.



Some have ended up in civil suits, others in criminal cases.



But Ihlenfeld says he believes there are more complaints that haven’t been voiced.



So he urges people to call 1-855-WVA-FEDS, and reveal what they’ve seen.