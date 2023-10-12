WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office now has a hotline for people to report civil rights abuses at the Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia.
U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says there have been many complaints over the years regarding that facility in Bruceton Mills.
Some have ended up in civil suits, others in criminal cases.
But Ihlenfeld says he believes there are more complaints that haven’t been voiced.
So he urges people to call 1-855-WVA-FEDS, and reveal what they’ve seen.
“The reason for the hotline is to give people that opportunity to reach out directly to the US Attorney’s Office and to let us know about instances that they might be aware of, either because they’re an inmate there, they’re a former inmate from FCC Hazelton, perhaps they work at FCC Hazelton and they don’t like what they see going on there. And they don’t know where to go with that information.”U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld
Northern District of West Virginia